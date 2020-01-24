Vivo defeated Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

While Xiaomi is dominating the Indian online smartphone market, Vivo became the top brand in the offline market in November 2019. Vivo reportedly has a 24.7 percent offline market share. The company defeated the top brands like Xiaomi and Samsung, Vivo’s top India executive said. In the same period, Samsung dropped from 24.7 percent to 21.6 percent and Xiaomi has 21.5 percent offline market share.

“Vivo’s offline market share went from 23 percent in October to 24.7 percent in November as per the German research firm GfK, making us again the top brand in the Indian smartphone market. I thank the Indian consumers who have maintained their trust in the brand,” Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told IANS.

Watch: Vivo V17 Review

“The growth has only made us humble as we enter 2020 with new energies. We will launch our next flagship in the popular ‘V’ Series during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will come with unmatched specifications,” Marya added. Vivo has a presence in over 70,000 retail outlets in the country and has been a hit among the users in small-town India.

Currently, the third-largest smartphone player in India, Vivo is also committed to investing heavily in the ‘Make in India’ initiative. “We are investing Rs 7,500 crore in the country in multiple phases as promised. We have the maximum capacity of producing 33.5 million handsets in a year and over 10,000 people, including women, are working at our Greater Noida factory,” said Marya. He said that the goal of the company is to provide customers better after-sales service experience.

Besides, earlier this month, Vivo launched its latest S1 Pro smartphone in India. This is the next phone in the Vivo ‘S’ series by the company. The S-series is for the youth and blends style with performance. Hence, the device includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 32-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calls. It is priced at Rs 19,990 in the country.