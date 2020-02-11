comscore Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak | BGR India
Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak; plans to introduce Apex 2020 Concept soon

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is joining Sony and LG to drop out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. The company will launch APEX 2020 Concept phone at a later stage.

  Published: February 11, 2020 4:07 PM IST
Vivo joins the growing list of technology companies dropping out of Mobile World Congress 2020. The Chinese smartphone maker is joining Sony and LG, which have announced plans to drop out. In a statement, the company said that it is skipping MWC 2020 due to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) outbreak. It adds that the company has been monitoring the situation and has been evaluating planned activities. By dropping out, Vivo becomes one of the big name smartphone brands skipping MWC this year.

In a media statement, Vivo said “health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority”. This year would have been the official debut for Vivo at Mobile World Congress. The second largest smartphone maker in India has not launched new devices at MWC in the past. It has also cancelled plans for other events in the city of Barcelona in Spain later this month. The company also confirmed that it will soon introduce the APEX 2020 concept phone. This concept device was previously planned to be showcased at MWC 2020. Now, the company plans to reveal it at a later stage.

Last week, Ericsson became the big name tech company dropping out of MWC 2020. The Swedish networking and telecommunications company also said “that health and safety is the company’s top priority.” LG and ZTE were among the first to announce plans to not exhibit at MWC 2020. However, ZTE has changed the statement and has said that it will attend but won’t have any major product launch event. TCL also plans to exhibit but won’t launch events at the mecca of mobile innovation.

Other big name tech companies that have dropped plans to attend MWC 2020 are NVIDIA and Amazon. GSMA has sent a notification where it says visitors from China’s Hubei province won’t be given permission. It will also require those who have been to China to prove they were outside the country for at least 14 days before the event. The governing body has also said that it will impose no handshake policy to curtail the spread of the virus.

While tech companies continue to drop their plans for MWC, GSMA seems to be going ahead with the event. The only difference being that major brands won’t have any presence this year. Among smartphone makers, Xiaomi has announced online-only events while Samsung has plans to scale down its presence. Oppo and Realme have announced plans to go ahead with their MWC 2020 plans. Stay locked to BGR India for continuous updates and coverage around the latest MWC 2020 developments.

