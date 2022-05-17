Vivo experience centres similar to Apple store to launch soon in India

Vivo has scheduled to launch its Vivo X80 series phones tomorrow i.e: May 18 in India. While the company is gearing up to launch its flagship phones in India, a piece of new news reveals that the brand will also be expanding its portfolio with the launch of the Vivo Pad and laptops in the coming months. Additionally, the company is also planning to set up Vivo experience centres just like Apple stores in the Indian region. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles), Vivo will set up experience stores like Apple stores, where buyers can look for all Vivo products under one roof. Currently, Xiaomi and OnePlus have experience stores in the Indian market, thanks to their widely accepted products.

If we speak of Xiaomi, the Chinese brand not just makes smartphones, it also sells smart home products, laptops, gadgets, wearables, and more. OnePlus, on the other hand, sells phones and also has gadgets, and wearables in its portfolio.

Now, Vivo appears to follow the drill by expanding its portfolio in India. Brar reveals that the company will set up physical experience stores in the next two to three quarters, likely by mid-2023. By that time, we can expect the brand to already have more products in its portfolio. In China, the company recently launched the Vivo Pad and Vivo X Fold phones.

While there’s no certainty of X Fold, the Vivo Pad is coming to India. The company will also bring the Vivo Book laptops to the Indian region. It is worth noting that the Vivo Book moniker is already being used by ASUS, as it sells its VivoBook laptops in India. That being said, Vivo will likely change its laptop’s moniker for the Indian market.

Vivo Pad Specifications

The Vivo Pad comes at a starting price of CNY 2,499(roughly Rs. 29,500) in China. It sports an 11-inch display with a 2.5k resolution and a 120H refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera system and an 8MP selfie snapper. It packs an 8,040mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

We expect the tablet to launch with the same specs in the Indian market. The pricing should also be somewhere near the Chinese pricing. When the tablet launches, it will take on the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Vivo Book Specifications

The details for the Vivo Book laptops are under wraps. However, Brar suggests that the company will launch two models – an Intel i5 model and an Intel i3 model. We can also expect both laptops to boot on Windows 11 and compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Book and Realme Book.