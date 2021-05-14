Vivo extends product warranty in India by 30 days, but there's a catch

Vivo follows Poco’s COVID-19 initiative and extends warranty services for consumers living in India. The warranty period has been extended by 30 days, the company confirmed. The warranty extension is applicable on all Vivo devices, but there’s a catch. Also Read - Should you rely on Spo2 monitor on smartwatches to measure blood oxygen level?

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the warranty extension is not applicable for all consumers even though it’s is applicable on all Vivo products. The catch here is that the extension is limited to customers living in lockdown affected areas. Also Read - Looking for Oxygen Concentartor: Here are Top 5 points you need to know before buying it

In other words, if you are living in a state that’s under lockdown right now such as Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or any other, due to rise in coronavirus cases you will be able to avail the extension of the warranty of your Vivo smartphone. Also Read - Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Vivo has also announced device pick-and-drop service for customers that are said to be free-of-cost. The pick up and drop service, however, will depend on the lockdown restrictions announced by that particular state.

The company in an official press release stated that the 30-day warranty extension will be calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business.

Vivo also announced that the extended warranty will be applicable if the expiry date of product warranty or replacement falls under the lockdown period. In other words, not all Vivo customers will be able to receive the warranty extension benefit for their devices.

To recall, a few days ago, Poco also announced the extension of warranty for its phones in India by 60 days. The company confirmed that the extension is applicable to Poco devices whose warranty is set to expire in either May and June month.