comscore Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature | BGR India
Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

Vivo's Funtouch OS 10 update is coming to a bunch of different devices in a phased manner, starting as early as February 2020.

  • Published: December 28, 2019 2:56 PM IST
vivo v17 front

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Vivo had been teasing the arrival of a new Funtouch OS version for long. The smartphone maker unveiled Funtouch OS 10 along with new features. A small bunch of eligible devices are set to receive the update in the near future. Now, Vivo has revealed a new feature that is set to make it to smartphones.

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 new feature revealed

Xiao Zhuge, Project Manager for the Vivo FunTouch OS 10 has revealed that the team is currently working on a new weather-related feature. The company will be adding ‘earthquake warning’ to the latest version of its existing FunTouch custom UI. 

He also revealed that the feature is currently under development and will undergo internal testing at the company in a couple of weeks. This new feature is similar to the earthquake warning feature that Xiaomi rolled out with its latest MIUI 11 custom user interface. As per report, Xiaomi had said that the smartphones running MIUI 11 as well as Mi TVs could be notified “seconds to tens of seconds” before the earthquake hits the place.

The feature will deliver warnings ‘seconds to tens of seconds’ before the seismic waves begin wreaking havoc. A second or two is very crucial during an earthquake and smartphone makers aims to help users during the short time frame. Recently, Funtouch OS 10 was released with features such as Vivo process daemon technology, application sharing, and desktop icons and animation effects. 

Devices set to get the update

The rollout will be in three phases, the earliest one of which is slated to begin in February 2020. It is also worth noting that these details are related to China and there is nothing we can say about other regions as of now. The first section understandably includes flagships and premium handsets like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro and the Vivo NEX. 

The second batch has other mid-tier devices such as the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and the Vivo S1 Pro. The last batch includes phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition get the update.

With inputs from IANS. 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 28, 2019 2:56 PM IST

