Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised
News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised; Here is everything we know

News

The company has not rolled out any Vivo Funtouch OS 10 updates for its existing devices. In addition, coronavirus has pushed the company to delay the update slightly.

  Published: March 7, 2020 4:18 PM IST
Vivo Funtouch OS 10 logo

Smartphone maker Vivo has just shared a new timeline for rolling out the Android 10 upgrade. It looks like the company is still working on its Android 10-based Funtouch OS. Talking a look at the past, Vivo has not really been the fastest company to roll out the latest Android upgrades for its devices. So, seeing a new timeline is not really out of the ordinary. Taking a look back, the company announced its Android 10-based custom skin, Funtouch OS 10 back in December 2019. This was months after Google rolled out the final version of Android 10. In fact, the company has already rolled out developer preview versions of Android 11.

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline details

According to a report from GSMArena, the company has not rolled out any Funtouch 10 updates for its existing devices. However, the company just revealed a new update timeline for its devices. As per the information, coronavirus has pushed the company to delay the update slightly. Though, we do have so idea about when the update will start rolling out. Vivo plans to fill out the public beta version of Funtouch OS 10 to its NEX 3, and NEX 3 5G on March 14. However, this update will only roll out to 4,000 users. Later in the month, the company will roll out the beta for Vivo X27 and X27 Pro.

The update will reach NEX S, NEX A, NEX A with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NEX Dual display in early April. Vivo will then roll-out the update to S5 in mid-April. Stepping further, Z5, Z5i, Z5x, S1, and S1 Pro will get the update in late April. Uses with Z3, Z3i, and X23 will have to wait till June for the update.

It is worth noting that the update timeline is for the Chinese version of Funtouch OS. Global users will have to wait a couple of months extra for the Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 upgrade.

  Published Date: March 7, 2020 4:18 PM IST

