comscore Vivo India allowed to resume usage of bank accounts seized by ED
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo India Allowed To Resume Usage Of Bank Accounts Seized By Ed
News

Delhi High Court allows Vivo India to de-freeze bank accounts

News

The company’s counsel claimed that due to the freezing of bank accounts the companies were not able to meet their expenses including rentals, salaries etc

vivo

Vivo money laundering probe

Delhi High Court has allowed the de-freezing of bank accounts of Vivo Mobile India Private limited. This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate claimed the company’s involvement in money laundering case. The relief has been granted with certain conditions that are to be followed by Vivo India. The condition is that the petitioners will have to maintain the amount in question in the bank account on the day of freezing. Also Read - WazirX confirms that the platform is working as usual

The court asked the ED to permit the company 48 hours to operate their bank accounts. According to a report by ANI, the petitioners’ bank accounts were put on a debit freeze since July 6 this year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case connected with Vivo Mobiles. Also Read - ED freezes nearly 65 crore worth bank assets of crypto exchange platform WazirX

The company’s counsel claimed that due to the freezing of bank accounts the companies were not able to meet their expenses including rentals, salaries etc. Also Read - Vivo Mobile India evaded customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore, says DRI

According to the ED, Vivo India’s nearly 23 associated firms such as Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt Ltd (GPICPL) transferred huge amounts to the firm and out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1,25,185 crore, it remitted Rs 62,476 crore, almost 50 per cent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China.

“These companies are found to have transferred huge amounts of funds to Vivo India. Further, out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1,25,185 crores, Vivo India remitted Rs 62,476 crores almost 50 per cent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China,” the ED informed.

The ED said this after it carried out searches at 48 locations across the country belonging to Vivo Mobiles India Private Limited and its 23 associated companies such as GPICPL.

Earlier this month, Vivo Mobile India Private Limited was accused of evading customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 10:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iOS hack: Record video while playing music on iPhone
How To
iOS hack: Record video while playing music on iPhone
India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise and OnePlus on top: IDC

Wearables

India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise and OnePlus on top: IDC

How to create an in-person event on Facebook

How To

How to create an in-person event on Facebook

8 Games coming to Game Pass this month

Photo Gallery

8 Games coming to Game Pass this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi High Court allows Vivo India to de-freeze bank accounts

India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise and OnePlus on top: IDC

Airbnb brings new anti-party tools to apps to get rid of unauthorized parties

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check out the list

Attention PC gamers! AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching this month

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999