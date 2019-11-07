comscore Vivo India expands its annual mobile production by 8.4 million units
Vivo India expands its annual mobile production by 8.4 million units

Vivo will now produce more than 33 million devices annually with the help of the new facility. This is part of the Chinese company's broader Rs 7,500 crore investment plan in India.

Vivo has announced that it is expanding the capacity of its manufacturing unit at Greater Noida. The company says that it produces approximately 25 million units at its existing manufacturing set up. Now, it will be able to produce more than 33 million devices annually with the help of the new facility. This is part of the Chinese company’s broader Rs 7,500 crore investment plan in India.

Vivo wants to be a long-time player in India. For this expansion in Uttar Pradesh, we have added 2,000 people and that takes the headcount in the country to close to 10,000,” Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told IANS in an interview. The additional production will begin next year. “The manufacturing unit has four surface-mount technology (SMT) lines,” Marya said.

Vivo Y5s with Helio P65 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in China: Price, Specifications, features

Vivo Y5s with Helio P65 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in China: Price, Specifications, features

Counterpoint recently reported that in Q3 of 2019, Vivo reached its highest ever share in the India smartphone market. This was driven by good performance of Vivo’s mid-segment series (Vivo S1), and increased focus towards the online segment with its recently launched devices, including Vivo Z1 Pro.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

When asked if the move was in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Marya said, “We have been wholly aligned with the ‘make in India’ program since 2014. We have shown our commitment to the region by constantly expanding our manufacturing capabilities.” With this expansion, the handset maker aims to meet the growing demands for its products in India. The smartphone maker achieved 17 percent market share, its highest in India, in Q3.

Besides, brands like Realme, Vivo, itel, and OnePlus were the fastest growing phone companies shipping record volumes. “The India smartphone market grew double digits reaching a record 49 million units in Q3 2019 offsetting the ongoing economic slowdown in other sectors, Counterpoint said.

With inputs from IANS

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Vivo S1
Price 14990 17990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 5000mAh 4,500mAh

