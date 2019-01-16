comscore
  Vivo India launches new 'Vivo Xchange' program in partnership with Cashify
Vivo India launches new ‘Vivo Xchange’ program in partnership with Cashify

Consumers will only be able to exchange smartphones on Vivo's online store.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 3:34 PM IST
Vivo India has started offering a new ‘Vivo Xchange’ program for consumers looking to trade-in their old phones in exchange of a new Vivo smartphone. The company has partnered with Cashify to rollout the offer on its official on Vivo online store. The upgrade program will also accept smartphones from all manufactures. As an introductory offer, Vivo will be offering an additional discount Rs 1,000 extra, only for the old Vivo smartphones from January 16 to January 19.

Consumers can simply visit Vivo online store and click on the “check availability” to know whether the exchange offer is applicable for their city. Old smartphones will be picked by Cashify, and consumers will get instant payment for it, as per the quote agreed on Vivo’s website, company said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Being a customer centric brand, Vivo has always aimed to offer great value to its fans. Under this partnership, customers can now seamlessly exchange their old phones and upgrade to a brand new Vivo smartphone of their choice. We are pleased to partner with Cashify.in as the exclusive buy back partner for Vivo, in India”, said Jerome Chen, Senior VP, Vivo India.

Vivo notes that the price of your old device depends on the working conditions of camera, buttons, Wi-Fi, physical condition of device, availability of accessories, warranty and age of device. Even if there is quote given by the company, the final value will still be re-calculated depending upon the pick up the condition of the device by Cashify’s representative. Under such circumstances, the representative will present you a fresh quote as per the actual condition.

In case a consumer wishes to cancel the pickup because of quote expectations, he/she is free to do that. The company also noted that pickup will be arranged within 3-4 working days after the delivery of your new product.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 3:34 PM IST

