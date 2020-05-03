comscore Vivo India lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo India lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
News

Vivo India lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

News

Vivo India on Sunday launched a smart retail system that lets people do just that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions which starts to lift in green and orange zones.

  • Published: May 3, 2020 8:04 PM IST
Vivo V17 First Impressions 3

Want to buy a phone offline, but do not want to step out of your house? No problem. Vivo India on Sunday launched a smart retail system that lets people do just that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions which starts to lift in green and orange zones. Also Read - Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details

With this new system, interested buyers need to send their queries to Vivo via SMS, the company’ website or its Facebook page and one of the of 30,000 Vivo brand ambassadors (VBAs) will connect with the person to understand their requirements and help him/her buy the phone from one of the 20,000 retailers in India. Also Read - Vivo S1 Vs Redmi note 7 pro : वीवो और शाओमी कौन है आपके लिए बेहतर

The SMS-based connectivity is already operational, while the other two platforms will be available to customers before May 12, according to Vivo India. “Majority of consumers in India still prefer to buy offline. However, considering lockdown and the post lockdown scenario, some consumers may be wary of stepping out. So we have developed a platform which meets the needs of the customers and also helps the retails resume their business as usual,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told IANS. Also Read - Vivo is working on its first smartwatch; might debut this year

“There is a lead management system that we have set up. Before passing the lead on to the retailer, at our end we will check if this lead is hot lead, qualified lead or this customer is not interested. In case it is a hot lead or a qualified lead which means this customer really wants a phone, then we will tell the retailer the requirement and request them to close the transaction,” Marya said.

This system is only for those who do not want to go out to buy a phone due to some concerns. Those who want to go out and buy a phone, they will still be able to do it. But given that manufacturing remained closed in April, how does the company plan to meet the demand?

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

“Our channels always carry some days of inventory. Both at the retail level and distributor level, there is always some inventory build-up which is there. How much inventory and how many days they will last depends on what kind of demands we get and how soon we get that demand and what are the instructions given by the authority with respect to our manufacturing plants and other things,” Marya said.

“In a few days time we will get to know what kind of demand we are getting and we will know how long whatever limited inventory we have will last. That we will get to know once the market starts to reopen.

“On the manufacturing side also, we are waiting for more details from the government. Once these details are available we will take further calls,” he said.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Vivo S1
Price 14990 17990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 5000mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 3, 2020 8:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
News
Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Deals

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

News

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Deals

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details
Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

हिंदी समाचार

डाटा चोरी पर बोला शाओमी (Xiaomi), Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi Mi 10 पर डाटा रिकॉर्ड करने का आरोप!

OnePlus 8 Pro के डिस्प्ले में आई दिक्कत, कंपनी ने पैसा रिफंड, रिपेयरिंग,रिप्लेसमेंट का दिया ऑप्शन

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट 7 मई को होगी लाइव, Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble जैसे कई मोड मिलेंगे

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज भारत में 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
News
Vivo lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers
Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera