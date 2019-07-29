comscore Vivo shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2, Xiaomi maintains lead: Canalys
  Vivo could overtake Samsung in the Indian smartphone market by 2019-end: Canalys
Vivo could overtake Samsung in the Indian smartphone market by 2019-end: Canalys

Vivo India reportedly shipped 5.8 million phones in the second quarter of 2019. Samsung is the only phone maker among the top five brands that saw shipments fall by 27 percent.

Vivo V15 Pro (3)

Vivo India reportedly shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2, 2019, smashing its previous record of 4.5 million units. The market share of the company has risen from 10 percent to 18 percent. Xiaomi, on the other hand, extended its reign to eight consecutive quarters as it shipped 10.3 million phones during the period. The company garnered 31 percent share for the second quarter in a row.

Furthermore, Samsung is the only phone maker among the top five brands that saw shipments fall by 27 percent. The South Korean giant shipped 7.3 million units, as per a report by Canalys. Notably, Samsung is still on the second spot and the third spot is taken by Vivo. It is followed by Oppo and Realme, in fourth and fifth place respectively.

“Vivo’s growth-stamina is commendable,” said Canalys Analyst Shengtao Jin. “Its current trajectory would see it displace Samsung by the end of 2019, dealing a major blow to the Korean vendor. However, Samsung has now completed a disruptive portfolio refresh, which has positioned it to fight harder for share with tight margins.”

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The report also mentioned that Vivo’s main focus is on phones priced in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The top Vivo phones that shipped in Q2 include Vivo Y17 and Vivo Y91 with over 1.5 million shipments. The report also mentions that phone shipments slipped 0.5 percent in India in the second quarter of 2019 “as feature phone users refrained from upgrading to smartphones.”

“The decline in the market is not a cause of worry,” said Rushabh Doshi, Research Director at Canalys. “However, the lack of growth is against the expectation of several major vendors. Feature phone users are not taking to smartphones as quickly as the industry had expected. The bulk of growth in the Indian smartphone market is now coming from users who are upgrading their devices to Rs 15,000 or even Rs 20,000 smartphone. India must now brace for further sluggish volume growth, as vendors stop focusing on sub-Rs 10,000 devices. India must move on to beef up Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 portfolios. However, the silver lining to this shift will be a brisk uptick in ASPs.”

Vivo India shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2 2019: Canalys
Vivo India shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2 2019: Canalys

