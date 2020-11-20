comscore Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS
Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

Vivo claims that the OriginOS will be much less resource-intensive compared to the FuntouchOS that runs on Vivo smartphones.

Vivo has announced its new Android-based operating system ‘OriginOS‘ at its annual developer conference in China. OriginOS is the successor to FuntouchOS and features a complete design overhaul that prioritizes widgets, arranging them in a grid-like layout, reports The Verge. Also Read - WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

“The genesis of OriginOS centers around three frontiers based on smartphone consumer demands: design, smoothness and convenience. OriginOS repurposes familiar features with new exciting designs to create the ultimate smartphone experience,” the report quoted Vivo spokesperson. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

One of the main highlights of OriginOS is reimagined widgets. Similar to Apple‘s, the Android skin allows you to personalize widgets, like a sliding puzzle with different shapes. Also Read - Vivo X60 series live images reveal some of the key features

Vivo is also beautifying the wallpaper experience. The new Android skin allows users to choose different backgrounds with a realistic look and feel to it. In terms of performance, Vivo claims that the OriginOS will be much less resource-intensive compared to the FuntouchOS that runs on Vivo smartphones. It includes a Multi-Turbo 5.0 feature to aid memory optimisation.

As many as 26 combinations of gestures have been added to the new OS. For mobile payments, there is a SuperCard feature that shows up from the bottom of the screen. Users will also be able to switch to a more stock-android look UI if they find the new one too complicated.

Vivo has confirmed that the first batch of smartphones will get OriginOS open beta update before January 21, 2021. These will also include a few iQOO devices like iQOO 3, iQOO 5 and more. The second batch of OriginOS open beta update will ship before Chinese New Year in February, 2021. Lastly, the third batch of update will come sometime in Q2 2021.

Written with agency inputs

Best Sellers