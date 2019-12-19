Vivo IPL Player Auction 2020: Get Live streaming on Mobile App

The player auctions for the Indian Premier League 2020 will take place today (December 19). The auctions will see Indian teams bidding for players from both the country and abroad. Hence, while big names are expected to be bid on heavily, watch out for younger talents that might walk away with some big deals.

Young players in the auction include Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad and Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal. Also watch out for Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. All the players come with a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

How to LIVE stream the auction?

The Vivo IPL player auction can be LIVE streamed using the Hotstar and JioTV apps. If you choose to watch it on television, the auction will screen on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 channels.

When, where is the Vivo IPL player auction?

The auction for the 2020 season of the IPL will take place on 19 December 2019. The event will start at 3:30 PM. The auction is taking place in Kolkata, India.

A quick look at the statistics

The auction will cover a total of 332 cricketers. This includes 186 Indians, and 146 overseas players. However, it wouldn’t be the biggest auction as only 73 slots are to be filled by the eight teams. Only 29 of these can be overseas players.

The team with the maximum amount of money to spend is Kings XI Punjab (Rs 42.70 crore). KXIP will be looking for a captain after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals. Moreover, he Punjab team might even spend much bigger and go for England skipper Eoin Morgan or Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Favorites Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have a select number of players already. These teams will likely be out looking for smaller players to pack in case of injuries. Moreover, both teams don’t have a lot of money to spend either.