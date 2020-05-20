comscore iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition launched | BGR India
Vivo iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition features Carbon Fiber back, themed UI and more

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition has the same internal specifications as the regular variant. All changes are aesthetic or in the software UI.

  Published: May 20, 2020 4:44 PM IST
iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition 2

iQOO launched the gaming-oriented iQOO 3 5G in February 2020. The phone was launched in three color variants – orange, black, and silver. Now the company has launched a fourth variant of the phone, except this time, it is not just another regular color variant. The new variant is a full-fledged Transformers Limited Edition themed one. Also Read - iQOO Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 144Hz display: Price, full specifications

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition has the same internal specifications as the regular variant. It, however, comes with an Autobots logo on the back of the phone. Moreover, the back now has a carbon fiber-like finish that looks great. The frame of the phone and the rims of the camera module now have a gold accent on top too. The power button on the right now also features an orange color scheme. Also Read - iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates; company confirms

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition runs on Android 10 out of the box but the UI looks very different. There is now a completely themed look and feel, complete with special icons, wallpapers, and “interactive interfaces”. Even the packaging is special here. The whole box of the smartphone is a Transformers-themed one. There is a themed box, a sandstone-like finished case, and even a themed charger with the Autobots logo. It comes in a single 12GB/128GB configuration which makes sense. The new model will go on sale in China starting June 1, 2020. It is then that we will know how much the Limited Edition variant costs. Also Read - iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specifications, sale details

iQOO 3 5G specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 5G features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup on the back of the device.

The main camera of the iQOO 3 5G is a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The fourth camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 20, 2020 4:44 PM IST

