The Vivo iQOO 3 Pro 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing a few details about the phone. The benchmark database shows that the upcoming 5G phone from Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. According to the listing on the Geekbench site, the Vivo phone in question carries the model number V2024A. That sounds like an upgrade to the model number associated with the iQOO 3 5G smartphone and thus appears as the iQOO 3 Pro 5G device. Also Read - iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch in India on June 11

The listing also suggests that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The listing hasn’t mentioned the SoC’s name, but the motherboard is listed as “kona,” which is a codename for the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It scored 921 points in the single-core test and 3,291 in the multi-core test. Since the device would be a prototype at this stage, we might see further improvements in performance. The report further revealed that the device could launch in 8GB RAM option as hinted by listing. Also Read - iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset could be a cheaper version of the iQOO Z1 5G

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro 5G expected launch and features

With the COVID-19 outbreak, smartphone makers are not sharing their future product roadmap. Vivo has not said anything about the iQOO 3 Pro 5G. However, it is safe to assume that the iQOO 3 Pro 5G device could debut later this year in China. As of now, there is not much known about the upcoming iQOO device. And there is no launch date as well. That said, the iQOO 3 Pro 5G will most likely share some specifications of the iQOO 3 5G.

The phone is likely to compete with other flagship smartphones in this high-end segment. That explains why it goes for its “Pro” moniker. We can expect the device to come with a quad-camera setup at the back, and carry a punch-hole display design on the front like its predecessor.