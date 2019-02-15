comscore
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

The upcoming smartphone from the newly formed iQOO could be priced at RMB 5,000 (approximately Rs 52,600).

  Published: February 15, 2019 9:04 AM IST
Vivo iQOO foldable phone

Vivo recently introduced its sub-brand, labeled iQOO, which is expected to launch premium smartphones with futuristic features. The company seems to be in no mood to waste time, and is planning to unveil its first device. Reports suggest that this upcoming launch is a foldable smartphone, and it could be priced at RMB 5,000 (approximately Rs 52,600). A few alleged renders of the iQOO foldable handset has surfaced online on Weibo.

The renders indicate that the company could opt for the fold-out design instead of the fold-in design, which Samsung is reportedly planning to opt for. The South Korean giant is all set to unveil its next generation of Galaxy S10 series on February 20, and it is also expected to launch a foldable smartphone. Furthermore, with the fold-in design, users will be able to open the device like a book to access its inner foldable display. One will also be able to use it like a smartphone as the company would also equip an outer screen.

The upcoming foldable device from Samsung would reportedly be labeled as Galaxy Winner. Coming back to the leaked iQOO foldable phone, the image shows that the company will offer an edge-to-edge display and the smartphone would transform into a tablet-like device. The fold-out design means that the handset will offer screen on both the front and rear side when the device is closed, unlike Galaxy Winner.

As of now, there is no confirmation on whether this is an actual foldable smartphone from Vivo’s sub-brand. Besides, Vivo unveiled its most innovative and futuristic Vivo APEX 2019 smartphone in January this year. The handset flaunts a port-less and button-less design, coupled with a full-screen in-display fingerprint reader and screen sound-cast technology. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 9:04 AM IST

