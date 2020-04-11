comscore Vivo iQOO Neo 3 tipped off to launch on April 23 | BGR India
Vivo iQOO Neo 3 tipped off to launch on April 23 via Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Vivo iQOO Neo3 will also feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G support among other flagship-level features.

  Updated: April 11, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Smartphone leaks and rumors usually came from trusty leakers and tipsters or from random subways around the world. However, now new leaks have also found a new way fo reaching out to the masses – video games. A Chinese digital blogger used the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch to deliver news about the upcoming Vivo iQOO Neo 3. The new information happens to be what looks like the launch date of the phone. Also Read - iQOO Neo 3 leak confirms 120Hz refresh rate display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

While not the best or the most efficient way to leak out a smartphone launch date, the effort taken here is commendable. With custom tiles and signboards that visibly point to the possible launch date, the developer indeed spent a lot of time for the reveal. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

The more you look at the picture, the more details you find. For instance, the grass on the game’s island says 5G on top of a phone silhouette. This is, however, not surprising. The recently launched iQOO 3 5G already supports the new network standard. Moreover, Vivo had already confirmed that the two phones will both run the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is 5G-enabled. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 5G support launched: Price, features, specifications

Other details revealed include the presence of a 1080p panel on the Vivo iQOO Neo 3. This panel will also support a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike many recent phones that offer a 120Hz refresh rate, the iQOO Neo 3 will reportedly also support a mid-way 90Hz option. This will help users who want a good mix of smoothness and battery life.

In other news, the Vivo iQOO 3 was recently launched in India. Being a dedicated gaming device, it features flagship-level specifications including the Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB RAM. The phone also features dedicated gaming buttons on the edge similar to the air triggers found on the Asus ROG Phone II. Moreover, the phone also features a 48-megapixel main camera in a quad-camera setup. The phone starts at Rs 36,990.

  Published Date: April 11, 2020 2:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 11, 2020 2:23 PM IST

