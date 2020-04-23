Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo iQOO Neo 3 in the market. The upcoming smartphone is set to land in the market today on April 23, 2020 in China. As part of the launch preparation, the company has been sharing teasers regarding the smartphone to generate some hype. Just hours before the launch, the company shared a new teaser regarding the smartphone. The latest teaser outlined the battery specifications of the smartphone including the capacity and charging speeds. Let’s check out the details that the new teaser highlighted for the Vivo iQOO Neo 3. Also Read - iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow: Check specifications and other details

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 battery specifications; details

According to a report from Playfuldroid, the company will add a 4,500mAh battery. The teaser poster surfaced on the official Vivo iQOO account on the Chinese social media platform; Weibo. In addition to the 4,500mAh battery, the poster also revealed the presence of a 44W fast charging technology. The company is calling this, Vivo Super FlashCharge. This technology can charge the iQOO Neo 3 from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. The poster also revealed that the smartphone will only take 58 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Past information indicates that the smartphone will be cheaper in price than the iQOO 3. Also Read - iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out before launch

Taking a look at other specifications, the Vivo iQOO Neo 3 will run on Snapdragon 865 SoC. Vivo iQOO has also added a 144Hz refresh-rate panel with UFS 3.1 storage protocol and Android 10-based FunTouch OS. The report also noted that this may be the cheapest smartphone in the market to feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also Read - iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz display: Report

The smartphone will launch in two RAM and storage variants with the base model sporting 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top of the line model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will also feature 5G connectivity. The company is likely to launch the entry-level model for just 2,998 RMB. Vivo iQOO 3 Neo will also feature an IPS LCD display along with a punch-hole design. The company will also slash the price of its iQOO 3 in the Indian market.