Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 66W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specs, availability

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 has finally made its official debut on March 16. The latest gaming smartphone from the Chinese OEM has been introduced in China. The highlight of the new Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is its Multi-Turbo 5.0 features, 66W fast charging support, and high refresh rate display.

Vivo iQOO Neo 5: Specs, features

The all-new Vivo iQOO Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display (1080×2400 pixel resolution and 397 ppi pixel density) with a high 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and comes with HDR10+ support.

For throttling games and multitasking, the new Vivo phone gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system for 5G connectivity support. The processor is paired with either 8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As far as optics are concerned, the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 offers a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the punch-hole cutout accommodates a 6-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the software front, Vivo iQOO Neo 5 runs Android 11 with custom OriginOS layered on top. The phone gets a battery backup of 4,400mAh with 66W superfast flash charging support. Other features include- 4D Game Vibration 3.0, liquid cooling system, and 6000mm graphite board. The phone offers Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.10, NFC, USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, 45W USB-PD charging under its connectivity suite.

Vivo IQOO Neo 5: Price, availability

The new Vivo IQOO Neo 5 will be available in three colour coats- Black, Cloud Blue, and Pixel Orange. In terms of pricing, Vivo has introduced the base variant of the iQOO Neo 5 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage at 2499 yuan (around Rs 27,800). The 8GB RAM/256GB storage model has been priced at 2699 yuan (around Rs 30,110), while the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost 2999 yuan (roughly Rs 33,455). The Chinese smartphone brand hasn’t shared any detail regarding the device availability in other markets yet. However, Vivo is gearing up to showcase its new Vivo X60 series in India which is set to debut on March 25.