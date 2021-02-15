Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with 88W fast charging likely to launch by mid-March

Vivo, the Chinese OEM is expected to add a new smartphone to its iQOO Neo lineup. The device in question is the alleged iQOO Neo 5 which is expected to arrive by mid-March. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro+ with 12GB RAM could arrive in India soon, possibly alongside X60 series

The supposed successor to vivo iQOO Neo 3, the Neo 5 is tipped to power Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor. As per a post shared by a tipster on Weibo, the phone could likely come with 88W fast charging support.

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 specifications (rumoured)

The Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is tipped to feature a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display will likely have a notch cutout to house the front camera. As per reports, the iQOO Neo 5 is said to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and carry Snapdragon Elite gaming features.

As for the optics, the device could likely feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and, a 2-megapixel camera, likely for portrait shots.

The device could feature an aluminium chassis for better durability. The iQOO 5 is expected to equip a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 price (rumoured)

As per the leak, the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is expected to carry a price of CNY 2998 (around Rs 33,800) for the base model and CNY 3,698 for the high-end variant (around Rs 41,600). Although Vivo hasn’t shared any word regarding iQOO 5 Neo debut in India, the company is expected to bring Vivo iQOO 7 by the end of March. The phone marked its debut in China earlier this year. It features the high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, and Adreno 660 GPU. It runs on Android 11 based OriginOS. The Vivo iQOO 7 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone gets a 4,000mAh battery backup and supports 120W fast charging. In terms of camera, it consists of a three-camera setup having a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FoV, and a 13-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom. The Vivo iQOO 7 was launched in China in two storage variants- 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.