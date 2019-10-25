comscore Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications
News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

The Vivo iQOO Neo 855 smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, 33W charger, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Icelandic Aurora color and more. Here's everything you need to know about the handset.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 2:22 PM IST
Vivo iQOO Neo 855

A few months back, Vivo iQOO Neo smartphone was launched with Snapdragon 845 SoC. Now, the company has launched the successor to this device, which is named Vivo iQOO Neo 855. The latter has been unveiled in China. The new flagship gaming phone comes with triple rear cameras, 33W charger, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Icelandic Aurora color and more. The smartphone also gets faster UFS 3.0 storage, and support for the dual-WiFi acceleration tech.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 855 is priced at RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB (UFS 2.1). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,100), whereas the 8GB + 128GB is priced at RMB 2,498 (approx Rs 25,100). Lastly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be available for RMB 2,698 (approx Rs 27,200). Users can pre-order the device. The handset will go on sale from October 31st. The company has unveiled the new flagship phone in three colors, including Icelandic Aurora, Neon Purple, and Carbon Black.

Vivo Y3 new variant with 64GB storage launched: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Vivo Y3 new variant with 64GB storage launched: Price, specifications, features

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 specifications, features

The Vivo iQOO Neo 855 comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, DC Dimming and HDR10 support. It is one of many phones to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design. The handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie with FuntouchOS on top. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The brand is offering the phone with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage option. There is also a MultiTurbo 2.0 feature as well as super-liquid cooling.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

For clicking photos, there is a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel primary snapper. This system also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset gets a 16-megapixel camera. In terms of connectivity, the device supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and A-GPS with GLONASS. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication. It sports a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

Features Vivo iQOO Neo
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android Pie
Display 6.38-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 2:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo iQOO Neo

Vivo iQOO Neo
Android Pie
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Triple - 12MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
News
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

News

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications
ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories

Gaming

ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019
Vivo S5 teased with diamond-shaped camera setup ahead of launch

News

Vivo S5 teased with diamond-shaped camera setup ahead of launch
The Asus ROG Phone 2 going for pre-order again on October 25

Gaming

The Asus ROG Phone 2 going for pre-order again on October 25

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

मोटोरोला ने Moto G8 Play और Moto E6 Play को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
News
OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

News

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title
Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users