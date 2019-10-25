A few months back, Vivo iQOO Neo smartphone was launched with Snapdragon 845 SoC. Now, the company has launched the successor to this device, which is named Vivo iQOO Neo 855. The latter has been unveiled in China. The new flagship gaming phone comes with triple rear cameras, 33W charger, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Icelandic Aurora color and more. The smartphone also gets faster UFS 3.0 storage, and support for the dual-WiFi acceleration tech.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 855 is priced at RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB (UFS 2.1). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,100), whereas the 8GB + 128GB is priced at RMB 2,498 (approx Rs 25,100). Lastly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be available for RMB 2,698 (approx Rs 27,200). Users can pre-order the device. The handset will go on sale from October 31st. The company has unveiled the new flagship phone in three colors, including Icelandic Aurora, Neon Purple, and Carbon Black.

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 specifications, features

The Vivo iQOO Neo 855 comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, DC Dimming and HDR10 support. It is one of many phones to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design. The handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie with FuntouchOS on top. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The brand is offering the phone with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage option. There is also a MultiTurbo 2.0 feature as well as super-liquid cooling.

For clicking photos, there is a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel primary snapper. This system also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset gets a 16-megapixel camera. In terms of connectivity, the device supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and A-GPS with GLONASS. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication. It sports a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

Features Vivo iQOO Neo Price – Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android Pie Display 6.38-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,500mAh

