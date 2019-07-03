Vivo iQOO Neo has been launched as the second device in iQOO series. The smartphone is a toned down version of the original iQOO smartphone. Vivo says the iQOO Neo is not only affordable but aimed at younger consumers. The iQOO debuted with flagship specifications, 44W fast charging and software acceleration. With iQOO Neo, Vivo is cutting corners to reach a lower price point.

Vivo iQOO Neo: Price, Specifications

Vivo iQOO Neo’s big feature is the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. To recall, the Snapdragon 845 is the flagship processor that powered mainstream devices last year. It might be a year old but it has plenty power to support most applications. There is also Adreno 630 GPU for graphics performance. It features a 6.38-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and comes embedded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo is pitching the Neo as a gamer-centric smartphone.

In order to aid gaming experience, it has added a touch acceleration for digitizer. This will result in zero lag when using in-game joysticks. There is also dedicated cooling system with multi-layer graphite slates. The iQOO Neo comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup with main 12-megapixel shooter. The secondary is an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 12-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

In terms of software, the iQOO Neo runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and it comes with gaming boost options. There is support for AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo all clubbed into Multi-Turbo mode. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 22.5W FlashCharge technology. It is available starting at RMB 1,798 (around Rs 18,000) for the 64GB variant. The 128GB storage variant with 8GB RAM is available for RMB 2,298 (around Rs 23,000). It is available for pre-order in black and purple colors and the sale starts on July 8.

Story Timeline