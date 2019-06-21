Vivo iQOO Neo could be the second device to debut as part of iQOO sub brand. Vivo established a new sub-brand called iQOO to compete in the flagship segment early this year. The company launched the first iQOO smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in March. Now, the Chinese smartphone seems to be preparing to introduce iQOO Neo as the second device.

The iQOO Neo could be the lighter and more affordable version of iQOO. The original iQOO smartphone was a gamer-centric device and the new device could excite gamers as well. While the device leaked revealing its specifications on TENAA, Vivo has confirmed that iQOO Neo will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Vivo iQOO Neo: Expected Specifications and Price

The TENAA listing revealed that iQOO Neo will feature a display measuring 6.38-inches diagonally. The display resolution has not been revealed but it could be a Full HD+ panel. The listing also does not show any fingerprint sensor. This could mean iQOO Neo is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also confirms the use of an OLED panel. The smartphone is listed with dimensions of 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm.

The iQOO Neo may not be a beast like the iQOO launched early this year. But, it is likely to be an endurance champion. The iQOO Neo will house a large 4,500mAh battery pack. The original iQOO only has a 4,000mAh battery. It is likely to drop the 44W fast charging solution seen on the iQOO. The listing also confirms that Neo will support USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The TENAA listing was first spotted by Playfuldroid, which also tipped the price. The rumors suggest that iQOO Neo could be available starting at RMB 1,998 (around Rs 20,300). At that price, the iQOO Neo might appeal to budget consumers who won’t mind a generation old processor. The base price is likely to be for 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.