Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased

Vivo launched its sub-brand iQOO in March this year. The first smartphone from Vivo sub-brand was called Vivo iQOO. Now, the company looks all set to launch a new smartphone – Vivo iQOO Neo. An official teaser for the same was shared on Weibo, revealing the design and key features of the smartphone.

Spotted by SparrowNews (via GSMArena), the iQOO Neo looks identical to the iQOO. Up front, you have a waterdrop style notch that houses the selfie snapper. At the back, you can see the triple camera module vertically placed. On the iQOO, the LED flash was placed outside the triple camera module. On the Vivo iQOO Neo, it is present inside the module.

iQOO Neo design

Furthermore, the teaser reveals a model with gradient back finish, and one with carbon fiber finish. We can also spot the volume rocker and power key on the right. There’s an orange color button on the left to summon the company’s Jovi digital assistant. Another thing we can notice in the teaser is the lack of fingerprint scanner.

Just like the iQOO, the iQOO Neo could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This also means that the smartphone will come with an OLED display panel. Lastly, the poster also reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. There is also USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer.

iQOO Neo specifications and features

Last week, we came across reports hinting that the Vivo iQOO Youth Edition is in the works. It will come with Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 845 SoC. Currently, it is unclear if the Neo and Youth Edition are the same or different models. Last leak hinted that the starting price of the iQOO Youth Edition will be around RMB 1,798 (approximately Rs 18,100). There is no word on the launch date yet. So, we will have to wait until Vivo sheds more light.