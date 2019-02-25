comscore
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

iQOO's first smartphone is filled to the brim with strong specifications, and it looks attractive as well.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 9:56 AM IST
Amongst the hustle and bustle going of MWC 2019 and the torrent of new smartphone launches, Vivo’s new sub-brand iQOO shared its first official teaser. This teaser gives us a glimpse at its upcoming smartphone. Previously, the company had revealed that the handset will be made official on March 1. Furthermore, the company’s head, Feng Yufei, held a small press conference answering a few questions related to the new brand a couple of days back. He told journalists and press members how Vivo has positioned the brand, and whether iQOO is a gaming phone brand as well as whether the subsidiary is considering a foldable phone.

First things first, the teaser gives us a first clear look at the company’s first yet unnamed smartphone. From the looks of it, the handset is made out of premium materials and has a metal frame with antenna lines. It also has a triple camera setup at the back. The front isn’t quite visible yet but it is likely to have a teardrop notch design as the slim profile of the handset won’t fit a pop-up camera. There are at least two variants – Blue and Red – both with a streak of the respective colors running in the middle of the rear. This is a cool new effect and finish not yet seen on previous smartphones.

As regards the official press meeting, the iQOO boss said that the company is aimed at capturing millennials who always want to stay connected. Also, the first handset is not a gaming smartphone as some thought it would be. Moreover, the official also said a foldable phone could be released in the future, but it isn’t in the plans right now.

Recapping the official specs, iQOO’s first handset is a high-end flagship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 44W Flash Charge, Super HDR, and a 4,000mAh battery. The launch of the handset takes place on March 1.

