Vivo iQOO Pro 5G, the first 5G smartphone from Vivo, will be launched on August 22. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has released an official confirmation on its Weibo account that iQOO Pro 5G smartphone would be debuting in China on August 22. The device is expected to come powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The San Diego-based chipmaker launched the new mobile platform as an overclocked version of existing Snapdragon 855 recently. The iQOO Pro 5G join the iQOO and iQOO Neo in Vivo’s iQOO series in China.

According to GSMArena, the smartphone is expected to be priced around $650 (around Rs 46,000). The leaked photos of the smartphone indicate the device will be similar to the first Vivo iQOO device. The rumored specifications suggest that there will be three cameras on the back. It is expected to come equipped with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. It will also support 44W fast charging and pack a large 4,500mAh battery. The device would be Vivo’s first handset that is ready for the next generation network.

With iQOO Pro 5G, Vivo will join a select number of smartphone makers with 5G ready devices. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 5G as its smartphones capable of 5G network. Xiaomi has also launched the Mi MIX 3 5G while OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in select markets. Vivo, which has seen decline in shipment in global market, is trying to make sure that its not left behind in this race.

The iQOO Pro 5G will be the third smartphone in iQOO series from Vivo. The company recently launched the iQOO Neo gaming smartphone in China. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The iQOO series is aimed at those looking for flagship performance in the mid-range price segment. The iQOO Pro 5G is expected to stick to the price point while offering next-generation 5G support.

(Written with IANS inputs)

