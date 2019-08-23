As expected, Vivo launched a new iQOO branded smartphone in China. But what’s worth noting is that this makes Vivo the latest company to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone. Vivo launched the iQOO Pro, which is being offered in 4G and 5G variants. Read on to know everything about the new Vivo iQOO Pro.

Vivo iQOO Pro prices, availability

The iQOO Pro 4G variant will be available in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 3,198 (approximately Rs 32,300). The top model with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM costs CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs 35,300).

The iQOO Pro 5G variant, on the other hand, comes in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 3,798 (approximately Rs 38,400). The mid variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 3,998 (approximately Rs 40,400). Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM costs CNY 4,098 (approximately Rs 41,400).

Buyers will be able to choose from three color options. The iQOO Pro 4G variant will go on sale in China starting August 29. The iQOO Pro 5G variant, on the other hand, will go on sale starting September 2. There is currently no word on Vivo’s plans to launch these smartphones in other markets.

Features, specifications

Both the 4G and 5G variants share the same set of specifications and features. The only difference is in the SIM slots. On the 4G variant, both SIM slots support 4G LTE network. On the 5G variant, one slot is for 4G LTE while the other is for 5G.

The iQOO Pro features a 6.41-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charge support.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 12-megapixel Dual-Pixel selfie camera.

For security there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor up front. Other features include Hi-Res audio support, and connectivity options like NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based FuntouchOS 9.