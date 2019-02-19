comscore
  Vivo iQOO smartphone to boast 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 44W FlashCharge support
Vivo iQOO smartphone to boast 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 44W FlashCharge support

Vivo's sub-brand IQOO could be like Xiaomi's Black Shark making gaming smartphones as a subsidiary.

vivo-iqoo-smartphone-leak

Vivo’s new subsidiary iQOO seems to be in a hurry to start business with its first smartphone launch. The newfound company is around two weeks old, but has already shared a teaser previously suggesting its upcoming smartphone will rock a Snapdragon 855 SoC. An alleged iQOO triple camera phone was spotted on live TV yesterday. Today, iQOO has teased a bucket load of marquee features for its flagship smartphone on its official Weibo channel.

To get things started, iQOO once again confirms its first smartphone will sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. This new smartphone will also have as much as 12GB of RAM, and from the looks of the teaser, could very well be a gaming smartphone.

The unnamed smartphone will also have 256GB of onboard storage backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. One big new feature is 44W FlashCharge technology, which is hinted at via the ‘44’ number. Vivo has been working on the tech that will compete with Oppo’s Super VOOC, and it will be interesting to see it debut on the iQOO smartphone. Apart from that, there’s 4D Shock, which is another hint at a gaming-specific feature. Other teased features include USB Type-C, Super HDR, and NFC.

The teased features definitely hint at one heck of an upcoming product with the most compelling specifications in 2019. Coupled with yesterday’s leak, we know the handset will also have a triple camera setup. Also, a separate teaser was shared yesterday that revealed an on-screen fingerprint reader on the device.  Now, all that remains is a clear render of the smartphone. Going by the pace of the teasers, it could show up real soon.

