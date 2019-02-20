comscore
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

The new Vivo subsidiary has just shared the launch teaser today on social media.

Image Credit: Weibo

Vivo’s ten-day old subsidiary iQOO has been teasing its own smartphone heavily since it went live on Weibo. We reported a massive official teaser yesterday on the company’s Weibo account that shared a lot of juicy details regarding the company’s first smartphone. Now, the company has revealed the launch date of the mystery device. The yet unnamed iQOO smartphone will be official on March 1, as per the company’s latest teaser, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Vivo markets it as a gaming device.

Speaking about known features, the handset will be iQOO’s first device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and is likely to feature 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will also be the first to show off 44W Flash Charge that Vivo has been working upon to compete with Oppo. The battery itself is 4,000mAh coupled with USB Type-C, and Super HDR, NFC round up the impressive spec list.

Image Credit: Weibo

Also, there’s a 4D Shock feature, which is likely just an improved haptic feedback system for the smartphone. A previous teaser had also revealed an in-screen fingerprint reader and this could be Vivo’s latest 6th-gen sensor with a wide active area. Couple this with a leaked image that shows a triple-camera setup, and we have a very formidable device on our hands, at least from a specs point of view.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The launch is on March 1 just after MWC 2019. Meanwhile, Vivo will also be announcing the Vivo V15 Pro in India later today. The handset is the first mid-range smartphone from the company to feature a pop-up camera design with a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 29,990 mark.

