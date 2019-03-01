comscore
  • Home
  • Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online
News

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online

Vivo iQOO is reportedly all set to launch its first smartphone on March 1, 2019.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Vivo iQOO

Last month, Vivo announced its sub-brand iQOO, and the company is reportedly all set to launch its first smartphone on March 1, 2019. Recently, full specifications of the device surfaced online and now, fresh photos, variants and prices of the iQOO smartphone has been leaked. The company will launch its first iQOO smartphone in four variants, including 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.

There could also be a 12GB/256GB configuration. Excluding the base variant, the other three variants will reportedly offer support for 44W fast charging technology, Gizmochina reports. Additionally, the top-notch variant will be offered in a special color variant. As for the price, the upcoming handset could be priced at ¥3598 (approximately Rs 38,101) for the 6GB RAM variant.

Huawei Mate X First Impressions: Meet the future of thin flexible display smartphone with 5G

Also Read

Huawei Mate X First Impressions: Meet the future of thin flexible display smartphone with 5G

The 8GB/128GB model could carry a price label of ¥3798 (approximately Rs 40,155), while the 8GB/256GB variant could cost ¥3998 (approximately Rs 42,279). The top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB configuration may be available for ¥4998 (approximately Rs 52,902). Furthermore, the photos of the forthcoming handset have also been spotted on TENAA, showing it from all the sides.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

As per the leaked image, it will feature a tall display with waterdrop-style notch and three cameras on the rear side. As for the specifications, the smartphone will reportedly house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. It could get a 6.41-inch AMOLED panel, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It is said to ship with FunTouch operating system based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999

However, these are just rumors and leaks, which is why users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Besides, Vivo recently launched its latest Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in India with a pop-selfie camera. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core chipset, triple rear cameras and a 3,700mAh battery.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals
thumb-img
News
Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic launched

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online
News
Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online
Fortnite Season 8 is now live with pirates, cannons and volcano lava

Gaming

Fortnite Season 8 is now live with pirates, cannons and volcano lava

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online

News

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online
5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 smartphone deals of the day
Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

News

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup

News

Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
Vivo iQOO smartphone leak hints at display with a waterdrop notch

News

Vivo iQOO smartphone leak hints at display with a waterdrop notch

हिंदी समाचार

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

एक से ज्यादा TV कनेक्शन के लिए Tata Sky ने पेश किए प्लान, यूजर्स को खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 और Galaxy A50 आज रात 12AM बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

News

Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online
News
Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started