Vivo iQOO smartphone prices, variants, photos surface online

Last month, Vivo announced its sub-brand iQOO, and the company is reportedly all set to launch its first smartphone on March 1, 2019. Recently, full specifications of the device surfaced online and now, fresh photos, variants and prices of the iQOO smartphone has been leaked. The company will launch its first iQOO smartphone in four variants, including 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.

There could also be a 12GB/256GB configuration. Excluding the base variant, the other three variants will reportedly offer support for 44W fast charging technology, Gizmochina reports. Additionally, the top-notch variant will be offered in a special color variant. As for the price, the upcoming handset could be priced at ¥3598 (approximately Rs 38,101) for the 6GB RAM variant.

The 8GB/128GB model could carry a price label of ¥3798 (approximately Rs 40,155), while the 8GB/256GB variant could cost ¥3998 (approximately Rs 42,279). The top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB configuration may be available for ¥4998 (approximately Rs 52,902). Furthermore, the photos of the forthcoming handset have also been spotted on TENAA, showing it from all the sides.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

As per the leaked image, it will feature a tall display with waterdrop-style notch and three cameras on the rear side. As for the specifications, the smartphone will reportedly house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. It could get a 6.41-inch AMOLED panel, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It is said to ship with FunTouch operating system based on Android 9 Pie.

However, these are just rumors and leaks, which is why users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Besides, Vivo recently launched its latest Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in India with a pop-selfie camera. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core chipset, triple rear cameras and a 3,700mAh battery.