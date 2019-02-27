Vivo iQOO smartphone leak hints at display with a waterdrop notch

The leaks around the Vivo’s newly launched iQOO sub-brand are showing no signs of stopping. With a launch scheduled for March 1, numerous leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect from the sub-brand’s first smartphone. Adding to that list is a new leak, which talks about the upcoming device’s display.

The first iQOO smartphone was mentioned on the China Merchant’s Bank app, and also had an image of the device. The image, spotted by Gizchina, shows the front side of the device for the first time. And as is the trend these days, the front panel of the device is seen sporting a waterdrop notch, and a tall aspect ratio.

The app listing also gives a glimpse at the iQOO’s smartphone’s back panel, which is seen sporting a triple-camera setup. It is worth noting that this camera setup is in line with what has leaked a few times recently. The setup is said to consist of 13-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. Not much else is mentioned in the app listing, but we do have some idea on the upcoming device courtesy of earlier leaks.

iQOO rumored specifications, features

Based on what has leaked before, the iQOO smartphone is expected to boast a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 under the hood. The chipset is likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. There are likely to be other variants, including one sporting 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.

Other rumored features include a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, in-display fingerprint sensor, and connectivity options like NFC and USB Type-C. The device is likely to be made available in blue and red color options.