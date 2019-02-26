Vivo iQOO TENAA listing reveals full set of specifications, features ahead of launch

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand has already confirmed that it will be debuting the first smartphone on March 1. Recent reports have revealed that Vivo 1824 model number that has surfaced on Geekbench and Master Lu benchmarks listings belongs to the first iQOO phone. Few days ahead of launch, the Vivo V1824A and Vivo 1824BA variants of the purported iQOO smartphone have bagged approval from China’s TENAA telecom authority. As usual, the TENAA listings of Vivo 1824A/BA have revealed the full set of specifications and features. However, the images of the phone haven’t yet appeared on the database of the Chinese agency just yet.

The upcoming iQOO handset is widely believed to be a gaming-centric smartphone. Its TENAA appearance has revealed that it will be fueled by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Vivo V1824A listing also confirms two variants – 128GB+8GB RAM, and 256GB+12GB RAM. The Vivo V1824BA model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rest of the specs of the Vivo V1824A and V1824BA variants are identical.

The forthcoming iQOO phone is said to measure 157.69×75.2×8.51mm, and weigh in at 196 grams. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader. It is yet to be confirmed whether the phone is equipped with a notch-less display.

The smartphone is said to be fitted with a 13-megapixel+12-megapixel+2-megapixel triple-camera setup. For shooting selfies, it is equipped with a 12-megapixel snapper. The official poster of the phone released on the company’s Weibo account confirms that it will be hitting the Chinese market in Blue and Red color options.

Even though TENAA lists the battery size of the device as 3,920mAh, its actual size as confirmed by iQOO through a recent teaser is 4,000mAh. The company has already confirmed that the phone will carry support for 44W fast charging through USB-C. The Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed that its upcoming phone will carry support for 4D shock for enhanced gaming experience and Super HDR.