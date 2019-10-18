Vivo has started teasing a new smartphone on Weibo with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset and triple-rear camera setup. The company has posted the teaser for China market showcasing the back design of the smartphone.

As per the teaser image, the new Vivo smartphone will carry Snapdragon 675 chipset along with triple-camera setup and a rear fingerprint scanner. The image showcases blue color design Vivo smartphone with S-shaped gradient pattern. Other than that, we can see the volume rocker, power key, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio port. (first reported by TheMobileIndian)

There is no other information available for the upcoming Vivo smartphone. It appears to be a budget device considering Vivo has opted for Micro-USB port, and not Type-C. To recall, this would be Vivo’s fourth smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Vivo was first smartphone maker to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 powered smartphone, Vivo V15 Pro, in India. At present, the company has three smartphones with Snapdragon 675 – V15 Pro, S1 Pro, and newly launched Vivo V17 Pro with six cameras.

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to Vivo V15 Pro, is now available in India. The smartphone was launched in India last month. The smartphones comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is available at Rs 29,990. For selfies, there is dual 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel motorized pop-up camera.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The back includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The Vivo V17 Pro is now available in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and other offline channels.

