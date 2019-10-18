comscore Vivo is bringing Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo is bringing Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone in China
News

Vivo is bringing Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone in China

News

As per the teaser image, the new Vivo smartphone will carry Snapdragon 675 chipset along with triple-camera setup and a rear fingerprint scanner.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 1:55 PM IST
Vivo S1 Review 11

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Vivo has started teasing a new smartphone on Weibo with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset and triple-rear camera setup. The company has posted the teaser for China market showcasing the back design of the smartphone.

As per the teaser image, the new Vivo smartphone will carry Snapdragon 675 chipset along with triple-camera setup and a rear fingerprint scanner. The image showcases blue color design Vivo smartphone with S-shaped gradient pattern. Other than that, we can see the volume rocker, power key, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio port. (first reported by TheMobileIndian)

There is no other information available for the upcoming Vivo smartphone. It appears to be a budget device considering Vivo has opted for Micro-USB port, and not Type-C. To recall, this would be Vivo’s fourth smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available via offline retailers: Price, features and more

Also Read

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available via offline retailers: Price, features and more

Vivo was first smartphone maker to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 powered smartphone, Vivo V15 Pro, in India. At present, the company has three smartphones with Snapdragon 675 – V15 Pro, S1 Pro, and newly launched Vivo V17 Pro with six cameras.

Image: Weibo

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to Vivo V15 Pro, is now available in India. The smartphone was launched in India last month. The smartphones comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is available at Rs 29,990. For selfies, there is dual 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel motorized pop-up camera.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The back includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The Vivo V17 Pro is now available in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and other offline channels.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 1:55 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

23990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Vivo S1

Vivo S1

17990

Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

News

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

Samsung is fixing Galaxy S10's fingerprint recognition problem

News

Samsung is fixing Galaxy S10's fingerprint recognition problem

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

Reliance JioFiber broadband users won t be billed for another month

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber broadband users won t be billed for another month

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

Samsung is fixing Galaxy S10's fingerprint recognition problem

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
Diwali offer: You can buy Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 up front

Deals

Diwali offer: You can buy Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 up front
Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

News

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges
Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स को अब बेसपैक पर फ्री मिलेगी 30 दिनों की सर्विस

Google Assistant यूज करते हैं तो सावधान, इस बग के कारण तेजी से खत्म हो रही है बैटरी

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 13 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Fold को देगा टक्कर

Moto E6 Play स्मार्टफोन्स के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, जानें डिजाइन की खास बातें

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series और Note 10 Series पर मिल रहे हैं 14,000 रुपये तक के बेनिफिट्स, ये है पूरा ऑफर

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
News
Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

News

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online
Samsung is fixing Galaxy S10's fingerprint recognition problem

News

Samsung is fixing Galaxy S10's fingerprint recognition problem
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup