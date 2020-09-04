Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

Vivo has come up with a new concept device for 2020. Unlike the previous ones playing with cameras and screens, the new one is all about design. Specifically, it is about the rear panel of the phone showing different colors. Vivo’s latest innovation brings in the electrochromic glass from OnePlus and uses it to its aesthetical advantage. There’re functional benefits to the color-changing glass too. Also Read - Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: Check price, availability, specifications

A GSMArena report has shared a video from Weibo, the concept device has an entire rear made of the electrochromic glass. This helps the phone to change its color hues electronically. The video shows the device in a shade of blue that transitions into white on its own. While it is difficult to understand the Chinese explanation, it seems that the use case for the feature is restricted to notifications for now. Also Read - Vivo X50 Review

The color-shifting nature of the phone can be used to notify users of the calls, messages, app notifications and more. Additionally, it can be made to change colors based on the theme choice. Do note that the rear of the phone can only change its transparency and not actual colors. Hence, one can only change to a single color at different levels. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

Vivo not the first one to bring this feature

If you recall, it was OnePlus that demonstrated this technology earlier this year at the CES 2020. OnePlus partnered with McLaren to develop an electrochromic glass cover for its Concept One device. Unlike Vivo, OnePlus used a tiny strip of the glass to hide the rear cameras on the phone instead of the entire rear panel. You can check our first impressions of the OnePlus device.

Vivo’s implementation doesn’t cover the cameras. Instead, it is restricted to the black surface at the back. Vivo says it is currently testing the technology to see its effects on battery life and performance. If all goes well, then Vivo might actually debut this technology in a premium phone by next year. We could see a color-shifting glass on a Nex series flagship device by the next CES.

Vivo has pushed novel features to the smartphone space since a long time. A few months ago, it debuted the gimbal camera on the X50 Pro with high levels of stabilization. This was preceded by another concept device with no ports at all. Vivo also was the first to introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up camera on smartphones.

