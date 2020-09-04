comscore Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo makes a “chameleon” phone: Rear panel changes colors automatically
News

Vivo makes a “chameleon” phone: Rear panel changes colors automatically

News

Vivo has shown off a new smartphone concept with a color-changing rear panel. The entire rear changes its colors depending on notifications or design choices.

  • Published: September 4, 2020 12:35 PM IST
Vivo color shifting concept

Vivo has come up with a new concept device for 2020. Unlike the previous ones playing with cameras and screens, the new one is all about design. Specifically, it is about the rear panel of the phone showing different colors. Vivo’s latest innovation brings in the electrochromic glass from OnePlus and uses it to its aesthetical advantage. There’re functional benefits to the color-changing glass too. Also Read - Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: Check price, availability, specifications

A GSMArena report has shared a video from Weibo, the concept device has an entire rear made of the electrochromic glass. This helps the phone to change its color hues electronically. The video shows the device in a shade of blue that transitions into white on its own. While it is difficult to understand the Chinese explanation, it seems that the use case for the feature is restricted to notifications for now. Also Read - Vivo X50 Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

The color-shifting nature of the phone can be used to notify users of the calls, messages, app notifications and more. Additionally, it can be made to change colors based on the theme choice. Do note that the rear of the phone can only change its transparency and not actual colors. Hence, one can only change to a single color at different levels. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

Vivo not the first one to bring this feature

If you recall, it was OnePlus that demonstrated this technology earlier this year at the CES 2020. OnePlus partnered with McLaren to develop an electrochromic glass cover for its Concept One device. Unlike Vivo, OnePlus used a tiny strip of the glass to hide the rear cameras on the phone instead of the entire rear panel. You can check our first impressions of the OnePlus device.

vivo,

Vivo’s implementation doesn’t cover the cameras. Instead, it is restricted to the black surface at the back. Vivo says it is currently testing the technology to see its effects on battery life and performance. If all goes well, then Vivo might actually debut this technology in a premium phone by next year. We could see a color-shifting glass on a Nex series flagship device by the next CES.

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9: All you need to know

Also Read

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9: All you need to know

Vivo has pushed novel features to the smartphone space since a long time. A few months ago, it debuted the gimbal camera on the X50 Pro with high levels of stabilization. This was preceded by another concept device with no ports at all. Vivo also was the first to introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up camera on smartphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 12:35 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo X50 Pro 5G

Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49990

Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a Poco M2 Pro
Gaming
TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a Poco M2 Pro
Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8

Gaming

Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

News

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

News

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 is the most affordable 5G phone from the brand: Check details
OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

News

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV Series की अमेजन पर सेल, सिर्फ 12,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

इस चीनी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Moto Razr 5G स्मार्टफोन इन फीचर्स के साथ 10 सितंबर को होगा चीन में लॉन्च

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन 120Hz डिस्प्ले, स्नेपड्रेगन 865+ और Android 11 के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Poco X3 NFC Leaks: लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और फीचर्स आए सामने

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone
News
Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras
Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers