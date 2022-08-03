comscore Vivo Mobile India evaded customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore: DRI
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Mobile India Evaded Customs Duty Worth Rs 2217 Crore Dri
News

Vivo Mobile India evaded customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore, says DRI

News

DRI claims that this mis-declaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Vivo India, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore

Vivo-Logo

Vivo Mobile India Private Limited has been found to evade customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Vivo India is the subsidiary company of  Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. which is based in Guangdong, China. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading as well as distribution of mobile handsets and accessories. Also Read - Oppo evaded about Rs 4,387 crore in import tax, says government

DRI has claimed that during the investigation, searches were conducted by DRI officers at the factory premises of  Vivo India. The govt agency claims to have found incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported by Vivo India, for use in the manufacture of mobile phones. Also Read - Vivo moves Delhi HC as ED freezes company's bank accounts

DRI claims that this mis-declaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Vivo India, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore. After completion of the investigation, a Show Cause Notice has been issued to Vivo India demanding customs duty amounting to Rs 2,217 crore, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Also Read - Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore outside India to avoid paying taxes: ED

A sum of Rs 60 crore has been already voluntarily deposited by Vivo India, towards the discharge of their differential duty liability. Recently, in another set of investigations conducted by DRI, Show Cause Notices demanding duty of Rs. 4,403.88 crore have been issued to Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 8:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan
Photo Gallery
Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan
How to lock (or unlock) Aadhaar biometric details online

How To

How to lock (or unlock) Aadhaar biometric details online

Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month, signs agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung

Telecom

Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month, signs agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung

New Redmi Tablet passes FCC certification

Mobiles

New Redmi Tablet passes FCC certification

Government withdraws Data Protection Bill in favour of new bill

News

Government withdraws Data Protection Bill in favour of new bill

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Mobile India evaded customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore, says DRI

Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan 2022: Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings for under Rs 10,000

Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month, signs agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung

Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Watch video

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Group in India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Group in India
Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Check out the video to know more

News

Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Check out the video to know more
Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens

News

Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens
iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

Hands On

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999