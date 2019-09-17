comscore Vivo NEX 3 5G is official with a waterfall display; specifications, details
Vivo NEX 3 5G announced with Snapdragon 855 Plus and waterfall display: Price, features

The NEX 3 5G smartphone is part of the Vivo NEX 3 lineup. This lineup includes both a 5G as well as a 4G version of the smartphone. Let's check out the specifications, launch timeline, features, and more.

Vivo NEX 3 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo announced its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Vivo NEX 3 5G. The announcement comes after weeks of leaks, and teasers. Vivo announced the smartphone at a launch event in China. The NEX 3 5G smartphone is part of the Vivo NEX 3 lineup. This lineup includes both a 5G as well as a 4G version of the smartphone.

Vivo NEX 3 series features and details

First up, Vivo clarified that it has upgraded the design of the antenna to use latest in-house, technologies. The company is referring to this design as the 5G-6 antenna design. NEX 3 series is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with UFS 3.0 storage, and dual WLAN Acceleration. In addition to the SoC, the Vivo NEX 3 5G also sports up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

Talking about the design, the Vivo NEX 3 5G sports a “ground-breaking” POLED “Waterfall FullView” display. This display essentially extends to two sides of the device. This “curved borderless design” allows for “broader views”. The 6.89-inch display offers an impressive 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also supports up to 800 nits of brightness, HDR10, 100 percent coverage for P3 wide color gamut, and DC dimming. The 5G variant also offers ultra-high-speed download speeds of more than 1Gbps. Vivo has also added a 4,500mah battery in the 5G variant to keep up with the energy consumption. The battery comes with support for Vivo Super FlashCharge 44W along with C0DRX power-saving technology.

Vivo has also added an X-axis Haptic Vibration motor. The device also supports NFC for connectivity. The announcement also claimed that Vivo NEX 3 5G will be “one of the first mass-produced 5G smartphones” to be available on a commercial scale. Moving to the camera department, Vivo NEX 3 5G features triple rear cameras. The setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The third sensor is a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The front features a pop-up camera with a 16-megapixel sensor with Portrait Master Hyper HDR technology support.

More features and Vivo 6G

The last thing to note here is that the device will feature an AK4377A audio chip to offer Hi-Fi audio experience. Vivo also revealed that the smartphone will launch in South-East Asia in the coming months. It also revealed that Vivo has started research and partnerships in 6G technology.

