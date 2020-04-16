Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update: All you need to know

The Vivo NEX 3 has started receiving a new Android 10 update, which bumps up the software version to 6.10.1. The newly released update brings March 2020 security patch. Once downloaded, the Vivo phone users will witness slight modifications and the design language is a bit different. Apart from a bunch of Android 10 features, the Funtouch OS 10-based update also comes with a few tweaks.

The company hasn’t made some changes to the Quick Settings and it still feels like an entirely different part of the UI. Further, notifications also look pretty much the same. Vivo has reportedly improved the fonts. The Vivo NEX 3 users will now also be given an option to choose to use the bottom ‘pill’ bar. There are some other tweaks too in the UI, which one might notice after downloading the update.

Do note that those Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphones with model number V1924A will receive this Android 10 update, GSMArena reports. Besides, Vivo recently launched NEX 3S 5G, which is the successor to the Vivo NEX 3 5G that landed in the market last year. The NEX 3S 5G features a Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G. The company is selling two different RAM and storage combinations of the device.

Vivo has priced the 8GB RAM model at 4,998 RMB or Rs 53,261. The 12GB RAM variant is priced at 5,298 RMB or Rs 56,458 after conversion. The company has added a 6.89-inch display with Super AMOLED panel and FHD+ resolution. In addition, we also get HDR10+ support for improved dynamic range. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 44W fast charging technology.

As far as cameras are concerned, we get a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 13-megapixel sensor sporting a telephoto lens. The setup also features another 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Talking about the front, the device features a motorized module with a 16-megapixel front camera and a dedicated LED flash unit.