Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch 'waterfall screen'

The company has been teasing the smartphone to be the first with waterfall curved screen design.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 5:07 PM IST
Up until now we had seen only sketches of the upcoming Vivo Nex 3 5G which is the next smartphone in the NEX series set to launch this year. The company has been teasing the smartphone to be the first with waterfall curved screen design. The Chinese smartphone maker is now only ramping up the hype around the device. The smartphone’s glass panel leaked last month claiming to have more than 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. Li Xiang, Product Manager of NEX at Vivo, then posted the picture of the glass panel himself. Now, he has posted complete sketches of the device on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform.

Now we have the first official look of the front of the device. The image was posted by Vivo general manager and shows the phone’s ‘waterfall screen’ which is curved on the sides. From what we can see we can make out that it has minimal bezels and a no-notch screen. Since only the lit up display can be seen it is not clear where the front camera is housed. It was previously hinted that this would be a 5G smartphone because it appeared with the company’s 5G logo.

Vivo NEX 3’s waterfall display design shown in sketches

The sketches shared by Xiang show how the curvature of the glass panel will be more pronounced than any other smartphone. The glass’ edges are expected to have a near 90-degree curvature. The overall design aligns with the glass panel unveiled by Oppo last month. While Samsung, Huawei and Oppo offers smartphones with dual curved edges, the NEX 3 could set a new benchmark. It could be the first device where the back glass panel really meets the frontal display. The NEX 3 is being dubbed as the future of smartphone design by the company.

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen and circular rear camera

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen and circular rear camera

On the back, there is a circular protrusion to house the triple rear camera setup. The circular module is reminiscent of the designs once used by Nokia on its Lumia lineup. Vivo, however, claims that the design is inspired by the circular face of a watch. There is also a lot of reference to waterdrop and waterfall translating into the new display design.

To recall, Vivo launched the NEX as the first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. It was also among the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It was followed by NEX Dual Display Edition, a phone with display at the front as well as rear. Now, with NEX 3, Vivo is going for a device that literally pushes the display to the edges. The smartphone could also become the first to feature an under-display camera, making it truly ahead of its time.

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 5:07 PM IST

