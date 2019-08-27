comscore Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report
The Vivo NEX 3 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The Vivo device is said to come with a triple-camera setup.

Vivo will reportedly launch its upcoming Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone in China next month. The flagship smartphone from the company is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The Vivo device is said to come with a triple-camera setup. This setup could include a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

Additionally, this is the same sensor that would be used in the Redmi Note 8 Pro, as per a few reports. Moving ahead, the Vivo NEX 3 5G variant is rumored to support 44W fast charging tech, GSMArena reports. Notably, the Chinese company has already confirmed that the NEX 3 device will offer a Waterfall display and feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

The sketches that were recently shared by Xiang show how the curvature of the glass panel will be more pronounced than any other smartphone. The glass’ edges are expected to have a near 90-degree curvature. The overall design aligns with the glass panel unveiled by Oppo last month. It could be the first device where the back glass panel really meets the frontal display.

The NEX 3 is being dubbed as the future of smartphone design by the company. Separately, Vivo is also all set to unveil its next mid-range smartphone in India by September-end. A teaser for the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro launch has come up in the most unexpected of places – Bigg Boss 13 promo video. As the name suggests, it will be the sequel to the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone, which was unveiled in February this year. Rumors suggest that the V17 Pro could sport six cameras, including four at the back, and two on the front. If a few reports are to be believed, the handset will be available for Rs 16,990 in India. The rest of the details are still under the wraps.

With inputs from IANS

