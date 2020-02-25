Vivo NEX 3 5G, the next-generation smartphone by the Chinese Smartphone maker, which was rumored to debut later this month, has made an appearance on Geekbench. The benchmark listing of the Vivo phone suggests some of its key specifications. The device was also recently spotted at the TENAA certification in China.

According to the listing on the Geekbench site, the Vivo phone in question carries the model number V1950A. That sounds like an upgrade to the model number that was associated with the last year’s NEX 3 smartphone and thus appears as the Vivo NEX 3 5G device, MySmartPrice reports.

As per the listing, the Vivo V1950A (alleged Vivo NEX 5G) will have an 8GB RAM variant and run on the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It also notes the processor as an 8-core 1.8GHz CPU, which is likey the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. In the benchmarking, the device managed to score 921 points in the single-core test and 3369 points in the multi-core test.

Vivo NEX 5G expected specifications

As of now, there is not much known about the upcoming Vivo NEX 3 5G. And there is no launch date as well. That said, the previous TENNA certification report, however, carried a lot of information about the device. It noted that the new Vivo NEX smartphone flaunts a 6.69-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. The device sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two unknown 13-megapixel secondary cameras.

On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device was listed to pack a 4250 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is also likely to come in two different storage options of 128GB and 256GB. A Chinese tipster on Weibo has also claimed that Vivo NEX 3 5G could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage.