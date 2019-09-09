Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has already confirmed that it is all set launch its new 5G flagship smartphone. As per past reports, the company will launch the ‘NEX 3 5G‘ on September 16 in the Chinese market. With the launch about a week away, Vivo General Product Manager Li Xiang shared screenshots of the Camera UI App. Li also teased some camera features that we can expect in Vivo NEX 3 5G on his Weibo account. The caption of the Weibo post stated: “NEX 3 brings you a new design of custom camera function”.

Vivo NEX 3 5G camera UI details

According to a report by GSMArena, we can see a number of features including panorama, time-lapse and night mode. The screenshots also include icons indicating portrait mode, AR stickers, HDR, and more features. It also clarified that users can customize the interface to show or hide different camera modes. The customization also allows users to rearrange icons according to their preference. The screenshot also hinted at a 64-megapixel camera mode that may allow users to take full-resolution images.

We are not clear if the company will limit this new camera UI to NEX 3 5G. It is possible that the company may roll out a software update for previous NEX devices with this feature. As noted previously, the device is expected to feature a 64MP primary sensor on the back with a triple-camera setup.

The report also noted that Redmi Note 8 will also feature the similar 64-megapixel rear camera sensor. In addition, the phone is also expected to come with a 44W fast charging support. The company has also confirmed that the NEX 3 will feature Waterfall display and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In addition to this, Vivo sub-brand iQOO along launched its Pro and Pro 5G smartphones with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. We are not sure if or when Vivo will launch the device in India.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline