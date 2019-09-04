comscore Vivo NEX 3 specs, design surface online ahead of September 16 launch
Vivo is all set to launch Vivo NEX 3 and its 5G version in China on September 16. The phone recently made an appearance on TENAA, which revealed full specifications of the NEX 3.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Vivo NEX 3

(Photo via Weibo)

Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming Vivo NEX 3 and its 5G version in China on September 16. The company confirmed the official launch date via Weibo and also shared a few posters of the phone. The images show the Vivo NEX 3 5G with a notch-less waterfall display with curved edges. Besides, the phone recently made an appearance on TENAA, which revealed full specifications of the NEX 3.

Vivo NEX 3 specifications, features (expected)

Both the Vivo NEX 3 and its 5G variant will offer almost the same specifications. The 5G variant is likely to pack a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with X50 modem for 5G connectivity. The company might launch the device Vivo NEX 3 with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The standard Vivo NEX 3 handset will come with 4G support.

As per TENAA listing, it will feature a 6.89-inch display with 2256 x 1080 pixels resolution and 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo phone could offer a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The company will reportedly add three cameras on the back panel. The setup is said to include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

If leaks are to be believed, the Vivo NEX 3 will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models. As for the battery, the smartphone could pack a big 4,500mAh unit, which will support 44W fast charging tech. The phone will also offer a 3.5m headphone jack, a USB Type C port, NFC and Glass body. There could also be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

