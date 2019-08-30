comscore Vivo NEX 3 waterfall display and pop-up selfie camera spotted
Vivo NEX 3 showcases its waterfall display and pop-up selfie camera in an unboxing video

Vivo NEX 3 was spotted in the second video that leaked showcasing the complete unboxing of the smartphone. This includes the box contents and the design of the smartphone.

  Published: August 30, 2019 1:08 PM IST
Vivo NEX 3 5G unboxing video

Image credit: Arun Maini YouTube/Mrwhosetheboss

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo NEX 3 next month. The company has not shared the launch or availability details of the smartphone. However, the device has already surfaced online in comprehensive videos. As per a report, the device was spotted in the second video that leaked showcasing the complete unboxing of the smartphone. This includes the box contents and the design of the smartphone. The only thing the unboxing video did not include was the comprehensive specifications list, launch date, and price.

Vivo NEX 3 details

According to a report by GSMArena, YouTuber Arun Maini from Mrwhosetheboss posted the unboxing video on his channel. The six minutes and eight seconds long video showcases the bezel and notch-less display, design, and camera samples. We can also see the thin speaker grill on the top that helped Vivo cram a front-facing speaker. Taking a closer look at the video, we get to see the “waterfall” design of the display that bleeds to the sides. The report noted that the display is “extremely” curved and does not feature any kind of notch.

The video noted that the Vivo NEX 3 does not come with any physical buttons. Instead, the company has opted for haptic feedback on the sides to eliminate the need of buttons. In fact, Vivo has added a “virtual power button” on the side of the device to lock and unlock the device. In addition, Vivo has also added a secondary power button on the top along with the 3.5mm audio socket. The video also showcases the use of the secondary power button while indicating at the pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report

Also Read

Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report

Vivo NEX 3 will come with a single speaker on the bottom along with a USB Type-C port and what appears to be the SIM tray. We can also see a triple camera system on the back in a circular camera module. The video also shows a 5G speed test which means that NEX 3 supports 5G, PUBG Mobile performance, and more. The report noted that the device in the video sports pre-production hardware and software.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 1:08 PM IST

