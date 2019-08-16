comscore Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen and circular rear camera
News

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen and circular rear camera

News

Vivo NEX 3 is expected to debut in the next few months and is promising to push the display to the edges. It will be a flagship smartphone offering a new design and circular camera setup.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Vivo NEX 3 sketch Weibo main

Photo: Weibo

Vivo NEX 3, the next smartphone in the NEX series, is set to launch this year. The company has been teasing the smartphone to be the first with waterfall curved screen design. The Chinese smartphone maker is now only ramping up the hype around the device. The smartphone’s glass panel leaked last month claiming to have more than 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. Li Xiang, Product Manager of NEX at Vivo, then posted the picture of the glass panel himself. Now, he has posted complete sketches of the device on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform.

Vivo NEX 3’s waterfall display design shown in sketches

The sketches shared by Xiang show how the curvature of the glass panel will be more pronounced than any other smartphone. The glass’ edges are expected to have a near 90-degree curvature. The overall design aligns with the glass panel unveiled by Oppo last month. While Samsung, Huawei and Oppo offers smartphones with dual curved edges, the NEX 3 could set a new benchmark. It could be the first device where the back glass panel really meets the frontal display. The NEX 3 is being dubbed as the future of smartphone design by the company.

Vivo NEX 3 with waterfall curved screen will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

Also Read

Vivo NEX 3 with waterfall curved screen will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

On the back, there is a circular protrusion to house the triple rear camera setup. The circular module is reminiscent of the designs once used by Nokia on its Lumia lineup. Vivo, however, claims that the design is inspired by the circular face of a watch. There is also a lot of reference to waterdrop and waterfall translating into the new display design.

Vivo smartphone with 44W charger spotted on 3C; could be Vivo NEX 2

Also Read

Vivo smartphone with 44W charger spotted on 3C; could be Vivo NEX 2

To recall, Vivo launched the NEX as the first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. It was also among the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It was followed by NEX Dual Display Edition, a phone with display at the front as well as rear. Now, with NEX 3, Vivo is going for a device that literally pushes the display to the edges. The smartphone could also become the first to feature an under-display camera, making it truly ahead of its time.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Vivo APEX 2019

Vivo APEX 2019
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 10:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
News
Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

News

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

News

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

News

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen
Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

News

Vivo NEX 3 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

News

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers
Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC

News

Indian smartphone market grew 9.9% in Q2 2019: IDC
Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

News

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom कुछ मार्केट में One Pro के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च, शामिल होगा Amazon Alexa सपोर्ट

Huawei Mate X का लॉन्च फिर टला, अब नवंबर में लॉन्च हो सकता है ये फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

Reliance JioTV App की लेटेस्ट अपडेट में जुड़ा डार्क मोड फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Apple iPhone 11 की लॉन्च डेट लीक, 10 सितंबर को हो सकता है पेश

Motorola Moto G7 और Moto G7 Plus यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इस अपडेट से और बेहतर होगा स्मार्टफोन

News

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
News
Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

News

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November
Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

News

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges