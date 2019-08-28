Vivo NEX 3 to launch with 120W Super FlashCharge technology

Vivo NEX 3 might soon debut with the fastest charging solution on any smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker has already showcased its 120W fast charging solution. The NEX 3 might become the first device to feature the charging solution. The fastest charging solution on any smartphone right now is the 55W fast charging from Huawei. Oppo and Samsung offer 50W and 45W fast charging solution for their smartphones respectively. With 120W fast charging, it should take only matter of minutes to fully charge the smartphone.

Vivo NEX 3 could set a new benchmark for fast charging

The Vivo NEX 3 is expected to launch sometime in September and can be dubbed as one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. Ahead of its official launch, Vivo has already detailed the front and rear of the smartphone. Now, a fresh set of leaks suggest that it will pack a massive 6,400mAh battery. And, Vivo will rely on its 120W Super FlashCharge technology to top up that massive battery. If the rumors turn out true then the NEX 3 will be far ahead of rivals like Apple, Samsung and Google in the premium smartphone segment.

Vivo’s next NEX smartphone won’t be about big battery and fast charging alone. It is also expected to be the first smartphone with waterfall display. The screen is unlike anything else on the market and will have an extremely curved edges. The display will truly meet the back surface in a unibody-style design. The design has already leaked couple of times and is expected to set a new standard for smartphone design. With its Super FlashCharge technology, Vivo claims it will be able to charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.

At this moment, there is no sufficient proof to support the claim that NEX 3 will pack a 6,400mAh battery. However, there are teasers with the text ‘6400’ mentioned in them. This could also mean use of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 image sensor. The NEX 3 is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform clocked at 2.96GHz. The September launch of the device is already confirmed and it is speculated to retain the pop-up selfie camera. Vivo might surprise by offering an in-display selfie camera solution.