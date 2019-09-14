comscore Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16
Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16

Vivo's product manager, Li Xiang, has revealed the NEX 3 would feature a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo NEX 3 will not feature any physical buttons, as per the teaser image. Instead, the company will opt for haptic feedback on the sides to eliminate the need of buttons.

Vivo NEX 3 5G

(Photo via Weibo)

The Vivo NEX 3 will make its debut on September 16, which will be a successor to the dual-screen Vivo Nex 2 phone. The company has already confirmed that the device will feature a notch-less waterfall display with curved edges. Now, Vivo’s product manager, Li Xiang, has revealed the NEX 3 would feature a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. He further asserted the upcoming NEX 3 will offer highest screen space even with different methods.

Xiang also mentioned that you will not witness such a high screen space on any phone in the next six months. He said the 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio has been measured using the industry-standard method. Besides, the Chinese company has already given us a glimpse of the NEX 3 and its waterfall display. The new image that Vivo has posted on Weibo shows the phone with very thin upper and bottom bezels.

The Vivo NEX 3 will not feature any physical buttons, as per the teaser image. Instead, the company will opt for haptic feedback on the sides to eliminate the need of buttons. Talking about specifications, the 5G variant of the NEX 3 is likely to pack a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with X50 modem for 5G connectivity. The company might launch the device Vivo NEX 3 with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The standard Vivo NEX 3 handset will come with 4G support.

As per TENAA listing, it will feature a 6.89-inch display with 2256 x 1080 pixels resolution and 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo phone could offer a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The company will reportedly add three cameras on the back panel. The setup is said to include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor.

If leaks are to be believed, the Vivo NEX 3 will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models. As for the battery, the smartphone could pack a big 4,500mAh unit, which will support 44W fast charging tech. There could also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will also offer a 3.5m headphone jack, a USB Type C port, NFC and Glass body.

Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16
Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16
