Vivo NEX 3 with waterfall curved screen will retain the 3.5mm audio jack

Vivo NEX 3 will feature a new waterfall curved screen that will offer a pronounced curvature than devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Vivo NEX 3 leak

Photo: UniverseIce/Twitter

Vivo NEX 3, the next major smartphone from the Chinese company, will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is promising to be one of the most futuristic devices when it becomes official. It is tipped to feature a waterfall curved screen while retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack. A leak recently claimed that the device will be the world’s first to feature more than 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is not clear whether the smartphone will truly defy physics and offer an immersive viewing experience.

Vivo NEX 3: Leaked Features and Specifications

Li Xiang, Product Manager at Vivo, confirmed that the NEX 3 won’t be ditching the proprietary audio port. With Samsung having dropped the audio jack on the newest Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, there are only few smartphones makers left who still support the proprietary audio port. Vivo is promising that NEX 3 will be innovative and offer features not found on devices from Apple, Samsung and Google. Among the leaks, the smartphone could be the first from Vivo to feature an under-display selfie camera.

Last month, the alleged screen glass panel of Vivo NEX 3 leaked, hinting at a fullscreen design. The image showed a pronounced curvature and could be curved more than Samsung‘s offerings. This would also mean that there won’t be any side bezel at all. It is also tipped to not have any cutouts, notches or holes for the front-facing camera and sensor. Xiang has also hinted at really thin top and bottom bezels on the smartphone.

The increasing number of leaks suggest that Vivo is inching closer to the official launch of the device in China. According to IceUniverse, it is called NEX 3 and not NEX 2 since Vivo is seeing NEX Dual Display Edition as the second device in the lineup. There is no word on specification just yet but it would be safe to assume that Vivo will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. We might also see 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage option with the device.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 10:08 AM IST

