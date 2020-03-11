comscore Vivo NEX 3S 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC | BGR India
  Vivo NEX 3S 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6.89-inch display: Price, Key features
Vivo NEX 3S 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6.89-inch display: Price, Key features

The company has priced the 8GB RAM model of the Vivo NEX 3S 5G at 4,998 RMB. The 12GB RAM variant is priced at 5,298 RMB. Both variants will go on sale starting from March 14.

  Published: March 11, 2020 8:17 AM IST
Vivo NEX 3S 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just launched its flagship smartphone, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G. This smartphone is the successor to the Vivo NEX 3 5G that landed in the market last year. Taking a closer look, the changes between the devices are largely limited in the design segment along with the SoC. As expected, the latest NEX 3S 5G features Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G. The company is selling two different RAM and storage combinations of the device. The base combination features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the second variant features 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Now, let’s have a closer look.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G specifications, pricing details

According to GSMArena, Vivo has priced the 8GB RAM model at 4,998 RMB or Rs 53,261. The 12GB RAM variant is priced at 5,298 RMB or Rs 56,458 after conversion. Both the variants will go on sale starting from March 14. Vivo also confirmed that this smartphone is currently only available in China. The company has also upgraded the RAM to LPDDR5 instead of LPDDR4X offering a 29 percent improvement. In addition, the smartphone also features UFS 3.1 storage instead of the UFS 3.0 protocol. As per the report, the company has added a 6.89-inch display with Super AMOLED panel and FHD+ resolution. In addition, we also get HDR10+ support for improved dynamic range.

Moving to the camera setup, we get a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 13-megapixel sensor sporting a telephoto lens. The setup also features another 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Talking about the front, the device features a motorized module with a 16-megapixel front camera and a dedicated LED flash unit.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G runs on a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 44W fast charging technology. In addition, users will also get a new Orange color option along with the previous Blue, and Black.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 8:17 AM IST

