Vivo NEX 3S 5G leaked online; reveals key specifications
Vivo NEX 3S 5G smartphone leaked online; reveals key specifications

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and support up-to 55W fast charging.

  Updated: March 2, 2020 2:34 PM IST
Vivo NEX 3S 5G

Vivo introduced its latest concept phone, APEX 2020, last week, at an event in Beijing, China. This concept smartphone offers a series of the latest innovations from Vivo, such as 60W super-fast wireless charging, 16MP selfie camera hidden behind a screen measuring 6.45 inches (2,330 x 1,080) pixels.

In addition, there is a 48MP primary camera with gimbal-like technology that has OIS. The handset also features a 120-degree FullView edgeless display, with no physical buttons. Since Apex 2020 is a concept smartphone, it will likely be available in the market. But Vivo has a new device that will be available for sale. Now, based on the leaks, this phone will be launched under the name Vivo NEX 3S 5G.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G features, specifications

According to GizmoChina, Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo Nex 3 successor soon. The new smartphone has leaked online on Weibo, and as per the report, it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a waterfall display design and support up-to 55W fast charging like the iQOO 3 5G.

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G (V1950A) flaunts a 6.89-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080 x 2256 pixels) resolution. The device will be paired with 8GB of RAM and is likely to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. This new smartphone will also be equipped with three cameras on the back with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Just like NEX 3, this phone also has a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor.

The device will also be able to work on dual 5G mobile networks with non-autonomous (NSA) and autonomous (SA) architectures. The smartphone will pack a 4250-mAh battery, unlike the original Vivo Nex 3, with 4500-mAh battery capacity. There is no launch date of Vivo Nex 3S 5G as of yet, but it could unveil later this month.

  Published Date: March 2, 2020 2:28 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 2, 2020 2:34 PM IST

