Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch in China on March 10: Here's everything we know so far

Vivo has confirmed that it will be holding an event in China on March 10 to announce the Vivo NEX 3S 5G smartphone.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 5:05 PM IST
Vivo has been teasing the design and features of its upcoming flagship smartphone for quite some time now. Today, the company has confirmed through its Weibo account that it will be holding an event in China on March 10 to announce the Vivo NEX 3S 5G smartphone.

The company has posted a teaser image confirming the March 10 launch date on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo (via GizmoChina). The event will take place at 2:30 PM local time in China. Since the phone will be the successor of the Vivo NEX 3, it may likely feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G expected specifications

According to previous TEENA listing, the smartphone flaunts a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080×2256 pixels. The Vivo NEX 3S 5G is also likely to have 8GB of RAM. There is, however, no information on the storage options of the device. The device was also listed to pack a 4250 mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

From the renders leaked, the smartphone is likely to have a similar design as the Vivo NEX 3 smartphone. At the back, it features an Oreo shaped camera module with dual-tone LED flash. In terms of photography, the smartphone sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two unknown 13-megapixel secondary cameras. On the front, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G has a 16MP pop-up camera module for capturing selfie and video calling.

The device will also be able to work on dual 5G mobile networks with non-autonomous (NSA) and autonomous (SA) architectures. There is no confirmation on the price tag of the device. However, it is speculated to rival the Oppo Find X2 in China. That is all the information we have on the specifications of the phone yet. With the launch just around the corner, more updates will likely surface soon.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 5:05 PM IST

